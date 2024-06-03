Third Annual Worth Co. Relay for Life Putt Putt Fundraiser

Worth Co. Relay for Life held a putt putt fundraiser this past Saturday, March 2. Stops included the Strike Stone and Worth Brewing in Northwood, Plymouth Lounge in Plymouth, Edward Tosel American Legion Post 11 in Manly, Good Shot Golf and the American Legions in Emmons, Minn., Pub 69 in Twin Lakes, Minn., Happy Time Resorts, rural Lake Mills (pictured above), and the American Legion in Glenville, Minn. The closing program was held at The Timbers in Northwood. Teams of five (four participating putters and one designated driver) travelled to each location to test their putting skills to help raise funds for Worth County Relay for Life. Each stop provided a putting green, putters and a scorekeeper to mark and initial scores. Prizes were awarded for: Best Team Score, Best Team Costume, Best Individual Score, and Worst Individual Score.