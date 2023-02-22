Third graders raise funds to help others

Students in third grade at LMCS have been working hard to help others. As part of Coaches vs. Cancer, the students managed to raise $604 for cancer awareness. (The entire school raised a total of $4,371.49.) As a grade, they also reached out to Mills Harbour. By doing chores and tasks for others, they managed to raise $215. The students used this money to buy their new pen-pals at Mills Harbour, a Valentine’s Day basket filled with treats and money for their activity fund (pictured). “Helping others is so much fun,” commented third grade student Callie Yocom.