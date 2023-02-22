Home / News / Third graders raise funds to help others

Third graders raise funds to help others

Wed, 02/22/2023 - 10:27am Terry

Students in third grade at LMCS have been working hard to help others. As part of Coaches vs. Cancer, the students managed to raise $604 for cancer awareness. (The entire school raised a total of $4,371.49.) As a grade, they also reached out to Mills Harbour. By doing chores and tasks for others, they managed to raise $215. The students used this money to buy their new pen-pals at Mills Harbour, a Valentine’s Day basket filled with treats and money for their activity fund (pictured). “Helping others is so much fun,” commented third grade student Callie Yocom.

Lake Mills Graphic

204 N. Mill Street
Lake Mills, IA 50450

Office Number: (641) 592-4222
Fax Number: (641) 592-6397

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here