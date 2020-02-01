Three Winnebago County 4-Hers receive awards

4-H provides a positive environment in which youth can grow and develop confidence, a sense of accomplishment, and a greater level of competence. This environment is created in part by the recognition offered to 4-H members as acknowledgement and affirmation of their growth, development, and contribution. Recognition, awards, and competition can have a large influence on young people, often providing an incentive for further learning and the inspiration to continue learning.

Members in fourth grade and older are eligible to participate in 4-H awards in Winnebago County. The ISU Extension wants to recognize the accomplishments throughout the past year, and are excited to award three 4-Hers in Winnebago County. Above (L-R): Emily Bray, Joseph Charlson, and Andrew Olson received a gift certificate to the 4-H mall and some other 4-H must haves, and are pictured with Katelyn Fell.

Winnebago County Extension and Outreach encourages all 4-H members to get involved and participate in our awards program so that your experiences can excel in the community and beyond.

If you are interested in joining 4-H or want more information, give the Winnebago County Extension and Outreach office a call at 641-584-2261.