TikTok Star to perform at Thursdays on Fountain

Albert Lea’s Thursdays on Fountain summer concert series is turning up the volume with a special performance by rising TikTok star and singer-songwriter, Evan Riley on Thursday, June 26, at 5:30 p.m. at the Fountain Lake Gazebo.

Hailing from Alabama, Evan Riley has captured hearts across the country with her soulful voice and authentic charm. With over 550,000 followers and 8.4 million likes on her viral family TikTok page @evanandmom, plus thousands more on her music-focused account @evanrileysings, Evan has become one of social media’s favorite up-and-coming young artists.

Her journey from small-town Alabama to digital stardom has been marked by heartfelt performances, including a memorable National Anthem performance at an Alabama basketball game. Now, Albert Lea fans will get a chance to experience her talent live—in person.

“Evan Riley brings a fresh voice and genuine heart that connects across all ages.” “She’s a perfect fit for the family-friendly, laid-back summer vibe of Thursdays on Fountain.”

Thursdays on Fountain is a free weekly outdoor concert series held in downtown Albert Lea, bringing together community members, live music, food vendors, and family fun throughout the summer. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy a night of music by the lake