Tips to adjust to the time change

(StatePoint) Daylight Saving Time (DST) ends Nov. 7, and if you are already dreading the adjustment, you are not alone. The physical and mental effects are real, and many people undergo mood shifts, fatigue and stress as their bodies adjust. To “fall back” this fall stress-free, try these techniques:

• Adjust slowly: Rather than wait until DST ends to shift your sleep schedule by a full hour all at once, start to adjust incrementally in 10 to 15 minute segments over the course of four to six days. This method will help you sleep more soundly and be less tired. If possible, adjust your meal times accordingly as well. For an easy transition, get the entire household in on the evolving schedule, including children and pets.

• Get a great timepiece: The simplicity of having your watch adjust automatically to the correct time will help ensure you are awake and where you need to be in the days ahead. To that end, consider updating your timepiece to one that’s Bluetooth-enabled. Those in the Edifice lineup are especially useful for travelers and those who work with people around the world, as they analyze current time and positioning data and reset automatically four times a day to always display the accurate time in your location, as well as locations globally. You might also consider a watch with Multi-Band 6 technology. This useful tech feature of many timepieces synchronizes with atomic clocks—the most accurate form of timekeeping in existence—by receiving information from radio waves.

• Seek sunlight: With the sun setting at an earlier hour, you may find yourself in the dark as your work day ends. Sunlight is a source of vitamin D, which is vital to your health. It also boosts happiness hormones to help beat depression and stave off Seasonal Affective Disorder. If possible, take a walk midday or sit near a window at lunch to ensure you get a daily dose of sun exposure each day.

• Create a routine: You can avoid the pitfalls of fatigue that many experience when DST ends by carving out an evening routine that prepares your body for bedtime. Whether it’s a half an hour of screen-free reading, meditation, journaling or enjoying a cup of herbal, caffeine-free tea, such rituals can help signal the body and mind that it’s time for sleep. Likewise, a morning routine—such as performing a set of dynamic stretches, jogging or eating a protein-rich breakfast, can energize you for the day ahead.

While time changes are never fun, you can help ease the transition with new habits and innovative tech tools.