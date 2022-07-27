Top 11 fun things to do at the 2022 Iowa State Fair

Find Your Fun at the Iowa State Fair, Aug. 11-21. With 11 fun-filled, action-packed days of food, games, rides and music—there’s something fun for everyone.

Check out the top 11 ways to Find Your Fun in 2022:

1. Record Setting Fun—Guinness World Records Attempt

Bags, bean bags or cornhole, name the game and bags will be thrown across the Grand Concourse in a grand display of Iowa sportsmanship Saturday, Aug. 20. In the spirit of Iowa State Fair competition, you can be part of the official Guinness World Records attempt for the largest cornhole tournament. Bags tournament.

2. Fun Under the Sun‚Covered bleachers and events at Elwell Family Park

This year sees a return of the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pulls, at Elwell Family Park, Aug. 16 and 17. Short course ATV and UTV racing by Kruse Motorsports will take place Saturday, Aug. 13, and a Demolition Derby with Domination Motorsports will take place Saturday, Aug. 20. This year, fairgoers will enjoy additional bleachers and covered seating in the new sports arena.

3. Fun-draising Efforts—40th anniversary of the Governor’s Charity Steer Show

Watch the 40th year of this special show in the Pioneer Livestock Pavilion Saturday, Aug. 13. The Governor’s Charity Steer Show has raised over $4.5 million for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa since 1983.

4. Making More Fun—Demon-strations and cooking lessons in The Kitchen

In 2022, Fairgoers will be able to watch a variety of demonstrations in The Kitchen, a food demonstration exhibit located in Maytag Family Theaters. Most of the classes are free. See the Daily Program on the Iowa State Fair website or mobile app for a complete listing of food demonstrations in The Kitchen.

5. Hungry for Fun—New foods and new food vendors this year

Find a new favorite food at the Iowa State Fair. All sorts of creatively wonderful and fried foods can be found at the Iowa State Fair, and we’re looking forward to the debut of new foods in 2022. The 2022 new foods were announced July 19.

6. Fun on the Farm—Farm to Fair, Pop-Up Happy Hour, Wine Down in The Garden

Agricultural experiences are unique to the fair. Head to The Garden during the Fair for free Wine Down events Saturday, Aug. 13 and Monday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m.; buy your tickets for a Pop-Up Happy Hour on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 6 p.m.; or tell us why you should be selected to attend the free Farm to Fair Dinner at the new Alliant Energy Landing on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

7. 100 Years of Fun—Celebrating 100 years of the Ye Old Mill

The fair’s own “Tunnel of Love” turns 100 years old in 2022. The Ye Old Mill is the Fair’s oldest permanent amusement ride, and is still one of the only three originals remaining in the U.S. Located at the corner of the Grand Concourse and E. 33rd St., east of Thrill Ville.

8. Inclusive Fun—Sensory-Friendly Morning

Find your fun for the whole family at the Iowa State Fair’s sensory-friendly morning, presented by ChildServe, Wednesday, Aug. 17 from 8 a.m. until Noon. Sensory-related accommodations will be made that morning. Please note that the Truck and Tractor Pull event in Elwell Family Park will begin at Noon.

9. Fun to Save—Discount admission, value packs, ride wristbands

Find your fun at the Fair with discounts. Buy advance admission tickets before Aug. 11 and save on adult tickets. You can also save on Thrill Passes, Giant Slide, Ye Old Mill and cookie coupons at iowastatefair.org. Value Packs are the biggest savings on all the best activities for your family. Order before July 31.

10. Join the Fun—Hiring and employment at the Fair

It’s almost fair-time, and we need you. From the gates to the volunteers, everyone has a valuable position behind the scenes at the Fair. Fill out a seasonal application to work at the Fair or learn about volunteering opportunities online at iowastatefair.org.

11. Find Your Fun—Where to go for information

Find the most up-to-date information at iowastatefair.org, download the official Iowa State Fair App, sign up for the Iowa State Fair e-newsletter, or text FAIR to 844-844-8508.