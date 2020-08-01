Top baby names of 2019

The name Liam is recognized as a strong-willed warrior and protector. If that’s the case, the Albert Lea and Austin area will be well taken care of, as Liam was the top boy’s name—and top name chosen overall—by parents who delivered in Albert Lea and Austin in 2019. Not only is Liam the most popular name along the I-90 corridor, it also was the most popular boy’s name in the nation in 2019, according to babynames.com.

There were no clear-cut choices for favorite girl’s name in 2019. Seven names tied as most popular: Olivia, Camila, Isabella, Aria, Reagan, Everly and Joanna.

Here’s how the most popular names stacked up for 2019:

Girls

1) Tie among Olivia, Camila, Isabella, Aria, Reagan, Everly and Joanna

2) Tie among Harper, Octavia, Klara, Luna, Peyton, Emily and Taylor

Boys

1) Liam

2) Daniel

3) Tie among Theodore, Everett, Benjamin, Alexander, William and Gabriel

Liam and Charlotte were the top names nationally in 2019, according to babynames.com. Amelia, Violet, Aria and Aurora completed the top-five list for girl’s names, while Oliver, Theodore, Declan and Henry rounded out the list of boy’s names.

Other noteworthy birthing statistics include:

• Of the 691 babies delivered in 2019, five more boys were delivered than girls.

• Five lucky parents took home a set of twins in 2019.

• April and July were the busiest months to deliver.