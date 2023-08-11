The tradition continues: 15th Annual Community Thanksgiving Meal

The 15th annual community Thanksgiving meal served at Asbury United Methodist Church will again offer a delicious turkey dinner with all the trimmings.

As done the past few years, the meal will be pre-packaged and ready for curbside pickup to be taken home and enjoyed, or people may choose to dine in the church’s fellowship hall. Asbury United Methodist Church, located at 107 E Main St. will again be the site for meal pick-up or dine in. Drivers will use N. Grant St. to collect their food from the east side of the church.

The planning committee felt it was important to continue offering the meal at no cost to anyone who would enjoy a traditional turkey dinner with mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, vegetable, roll and pumpkin pie.

Members from various Lake Mills area churches will help prepare and package the meals. Each hot meal will be packaged individually, so that the number of meals requested is the same as the number of meals prepared.

Pickup hours will be from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 23. Hours are the same for those who wish to dine at a table in the church fellowship hall.

People are encouraged to request the number of meals needed by calling 641-592-5742 or 592-3389 or 592-0983 by Thursday, Nov. 16.