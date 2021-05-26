Treasurer Fitzgerald’s Great Iowa Treasure Hunt reaches $300 million returned

State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald announces a record-shattering $300 million in unclaimed property has been returned to past and present Iowans through the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt. In Winnebago County, $685,730.43 has been returned, and in Worth County, $454,096.01, has been returned since Fitzgerald created the program in 1983.

“The purpose of the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt is to reunite people with valuable funds and keepsakes they may have lost or forgotten, but it’s more than that,” said Fitzgerald. “It’s about the stories and meaning behind returning these funds that make it worth it.” Since the beginning, Iowans across the state have been sharing their excitement when receiving their unclaimed property.

“I hope this milestone brings awareness to the fact that anyone can have unclaimed property,” said Fitzgerald. “Search GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov for yourself, family, friends and your favorite organizations around the state to see if there is any to claim.” Winnebago County still has $670,335.44 waiting to be claimed.

Unclaimed property refers to money and other assets held by financial institutions or companies that have lost contact with the owner for a specific period of time. State law requires these institutions and companies to annually report unclaimed property to the State Treasurer’s Office. The assets are then held until the owner or heir of the property is found. Common forms of unclaimed property include savings or checking accounts, stocks, uncashed checks, life insurance policies, utility security deposits and safe deposit box contents.

Visit GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov to begin your search and make your claim. Keep up with all of Treasurer Fitzgerald’s programs on Facebook and Twitter.