Treasurer Roby Smith urges Iowans to stop by his Great Iowa Treasure Hunt State Fair booth

State Treasurer Roby Smith is encouraging Iowans to visit his Great Iowa Treasure Hunt booth at the Iowa State Fair and search for unclaimed money.

“Many Iowans would argue there is nothing better than their favorite food on a stick,” said Smith. “But I would argue those Iowans have never stopped by Great Iowa Treasure Hunt’s booth to find unclaimed money with their name on it. More than $485 million is waiting to be claimed, so visit us and start your search.”

The Great Iowa Treasure Hunt booth is located in the Varied Industries Building and has computers available for fairgoers to search.

“Look for your name or the names of people and businesses you know,” Smith said. “Our Great Iowa Treasure Hunt experts will be available to answer questions and help you start the process if you find something to claim. After all, it’s a one in 10 chance you have unclaimed property.”

Unclaimed property occurs when a business or financial institution loses contact with the owner of the asset after a specific period of time and turns it over to the State Treasurer’s Office for safekeeping. Through the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt, Smith works to reunite the assets with the owners or heirs. Common examples include forgotten checking and savings accounts, stocks, uncashed checks, life insurance policies, utility refunds and safe deposit box contents.

Stop by the Iowa State Fair booth to find your unclaimed property and grab free giveaway items.

Don’t want to wait? Search GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov any day, any time. Follow the Treasurer on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for latest news and updates from his office.