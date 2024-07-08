Treasurer Smith seeks help reuniting lost Purple Heart

State Treasurer Roby Smith is recognizing National Purple Heart Day by asking for Iowans’ help to reunite a Purple Heart held in Great Iowa Treasure Hunt, the State’s program for returning lost and unclaimed property. “I don’t think I can adequately put into words the magnitude of emotions I felt holding a Purple Heart for the first time,” said Smith. “Those same emotions inspire me to reunite Garold Hayes’ family with the Purple Heart found in his abandoned safe deposit box. I call out to Iowans to help us return this medal to the care of his family.”

National Purple Heart Day is celebrated Aug. 7 each year to honor recipients of a Purple Heart, one of the oldest military decorations. The men and women who receive these decorations were injured or killed in service to our country. “It is unclear if Garold was the Purple Heart recipient or was safekeeping it for a loved one, but nonetheless, it deserves to be in the hands of the rightful owner,” Smith said. “If you recognize this name, please tell the family to contact my office.”

Each year, millions of dollars and hundreds of safe deposit boxes are turned over after financial institutions and businesses lose contact with the owner. In addition to tangible items like safe deposit box contents, monetary items like forgotten checking and savings accounts, stocks, uncashed checks, life insurance policies and utility refunds are also turned over to the State as unclaimed.

Anyone can search for their name at GreatIowaTreasureHunt.gov. It's secure, free and easy to use.