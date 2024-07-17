Tree expert featured at Northwood meeting

The Worth County Extension Service is planning to host a Selection, Planting and Tree Care meeting Thursday, July 25, at 6 p.m., at the Worth County Fairgrounds, Northwood.

Featured speakers include Dr. Billy Beck, Iowa State University Extension Woodland Management Specialist who will discuss tree selection, tree planting and placement in the landscape, healthy tree care practices, successful windbreak establishments and control of Emerald Ash Borer.

Dr. Beck will be joined by Dennis Johnson, Worth County Extension Education Specialist, who will lead a discussion and demonstration on treatment and control of Emerald Ash Borer.

There will be two local tree care professionals on hand providing a first hand look at treatment strategies for controlling Emerald Ash Borer.

There is no charge for the meeting and a free grilled hamburger meal will be served at the conclusion of the program. All those from North Iowa and Southern Minnesota are welcome to attend.

Those wanting more information about the meeting are asked to please call Dennis Johnson, Worth County Extension Education Specialist at 641-324-1531 or email djohn@iastate.edu.