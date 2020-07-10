Trick-or-treat recommendations from Winnebago County Public Health

Halloween may look different this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Allison Rice, RN/Clinical Manager for Winnebago County Public Health, offered these comments, “Because kids trick or treat outside, many parents may be more inclined to let their children go door-to-door. But, given the nature of the virus, parents are likely wondering what additional safety measures they should take.”

Winnebago County Public Health provides these recommendations:

If you are passing out treats—

• Turn on your front yard/house light, so trick-or-treaters know they are welcome.

• Wear a face covering (highly encouraged).

• Distribute treats from the home to the visitor. Do not allow trick-or-treaters to pick through the assortment or bowl to get their own treat(s).

• Have individually wrapped treats to distribute.

• Sanitize hands between visits from groups, if possible.

• Consider sitting outside to distribute candy. You can set up chairs and a table with your treats and sanitizer.

For trick-or-treaters (and those accompanying them)—

• Sanitize your hands frequently.

• Avoid touching your face, mouth, eyes or nose.

• Groups are encouraged to maintain six-feet of separation from other groups or individuals.

“Halloween can remain to be fun for children without looking that much different,” said Rice.

The City of Lake Mills has approved trick-or-treating for Halloween night, Oct. 31, from 5-8 p.m.