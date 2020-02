Due to the warmer temps, Popcorn Hill was a popular spot on the first Saturday of February. The Forland family brought their unicorn pool float to slide down the hill and became very popular, sharing their ride with others. Brooke Forland, Mia Foster, Josie Gilbertson, Nora Pederson, Gracie Pederson, and Jersey Budach were just a few who rode the colorful unicorn.