The UNI Northern Festival of Bands was held, Feb. 10-12. LMHS students chosen for the Symphony Band were: Madison Levine (clarinet), Sara Nelson (bass clarinet), Kit Byars (bari sax), and Allison Rygh (french horn). Chosen for the Concert Band were: Laurian VanCannon (bassoon), Kaylee Taft (clarinet), and Brittany Leibeg (alto sax).