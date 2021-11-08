United Way of North Central Iowa gives away shoes before school starts

United Way of North Central Iowa will hold three kid’s shoe distribution events in Forest City, Mason City, and Garner this week. Kids in need of shoes are encouraged to attend one of the following events:

Forest City—Today, Wednesday, Aug. 11, from 4-7 p.m. at the Forest City YMCA, 916 W I St.

Mason City—Thursday, Aug. 12, from 5-8 p.m. at the Community Health Center, 404 N. Federal Ave.

Garner—Monday, Aug. 16, from 4-6:30 p.m. at Presbyterian Church, 475 Maben Ave.

Children must be present and accompanied by an adult to receive shoes.

United Way of North Central Iowa completed their first distribution event held Aug. 3 in Charles City with volunteers from Valero. The shoe drive distributed over 200 shoes to kids in Floyd County.

United Way of North Central Iowa is helping people, changing lives and building community by focusing on the building blocks of a better life: education, income and health.

For more information about United Way of North Central Iowa, please contact them at 641-423-1774 or visit their website at www.unitedwaynci.org.