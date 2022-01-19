US Cellular settles into Forest City

Last November, Forest City gained a new phone store when US Cellular moved into the former gas station across from NSB Bank.

Overlooked by the company Appliance Plus, they believed this building was a convenient spot for locals, as well as travelers from nearby towns. The building’s conversion process from a gas station to a phone store was described as quick and a “great experience.”

Even though the store is located in a smaller community, customers can expect to see all the same products in larger areas like Mason City.

The Appliance Plus team calls the store generation 5.2, which describes the new US Cellular store layout and design featuring accessory walls, allowing for better product visibility.

The store looks forward to partnering with local businesses and schools to assist in their growth and further emphasize the company’s community values.

“I’m excited as we continue to get our bearings steady in that town with the store opening that we continue to grow community involvement, whether its partnering with local businesses, town festivals, community engagements,” said Jamie Plaster, marketing manager.

Plaster firmly believes in the store’s service abilities and feels customer feedback is crucial to store improvements and better customer service accommodations.

“There’s always going to be competition, but what sets us aside is the service that we give our customers,” said Plaster. “We give them back the loyalty that they give us and let them be heard.”

Appliance Plus is excited for its expansion into Forest City with US Cellular and plans to keep its customers and their needs at the forefront of their services.

Since the store opened during the holiday season, the store is now working with the Forest City Chamber of Commerce to schedule a ribbon-cutting event.