USDA to conduct Commercial Floriculture survey

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will conduct the 2021 Commercial Floriculture Survey with approximately 1,100 producers in the Upper Midwest Region states of Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Growers will be asked to provide information on production area, sales of floriculture commodities, and the number of agricultural workers on their operation. This survey can be completed by mail, phone, or online at agcounts.usda.gov. If NASS does not receive your completed survey by Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, they may contact you to arrange a telephone interview.

“This information helps growers, buyers, government agencies, and others who can use the data to identify state and national trends, make plans, and determine the industry’s impact on farm income and the economy, Greg Thessen, Director of the NASS Upper Midwest Regional Field Office. “By participating in the survey, floriculture growers ensure that NASS can provide accurate data on floriculture production, thereby enabling USDA and the industry to be more responsive to domestic and international markets and consumer needs.”

This floriculture survey is a census of commercial floriculture operations that annually produce and sell at least $10,000 worth of fresh cut flowers, potted flowering plants, foliage plants, annual bedding and garden plants, herbaceous perennials, cut cultivated florist greens, propagative floriculture material and unfinished plants. This year’s survey adds 24 individual crops to the program, including peppers, herbs, lavender, as well as cacti and succulents.

In accordance with federal law, survey responses are kept confidential. Survey results will be available in aggregate form only to ensure that no individual producer or operation can be identified. NASS will publish the survey results in the Floriculture Crops report which will be published May 25, 2022. This and all NASS reports are available online at www.nass.usda.gov/Publications.