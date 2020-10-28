USDA issues nation-wide waiver to extend Summer Food Service Program

The USDA has issued nationwide waivers which allow school districts and community organizations to extend the operation of the Summer Food Service Program through May 25, 2021, or until available funding runs out.

Lake Mills Community School is participating in the USDA Summer Food Service Program during this time, which will allow for a safe and streamlined service of nutritious meals. Breakfast and lunch will be provided to ALL Enrolled Children without charge. NOTE: there is still a charge for extra milk, if taken.

REMOTE LEARNERS: to sign up for meal pick up, visit the LMCS website (www.lake-mills.k12.ia.us).

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: https://www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/USDA-OASCR%20P-Compla..., and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

(1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights , 1400 Independence Avenue SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;

(2) fax: 202-690-7442; or

(3) email: program.intake@usda.gov.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

Iowa Non-Discrimination Statement: “It is the policy of this CNP provider not to discriminate on the basis of race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, age, or religion in its programs, activities, or employment practices as required by the Iowa Code section 216.6, 216.7, and 216.9. If you have questions or grievances related to compliance with this policy by this CNP Provider, please contact the Iowa Civil Rights Commission, Grimes State Office building, 400 E. 14th St. Des Moines, Iowa 50319-1004; phone number 515-281-4121, 800-457-4416; website: https://icrc.iowa.gov/.”