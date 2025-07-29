USPS celebrates 250th anniversary
Tue, 07/29/2025 - 9:39am Terry
The USPS celebrated their 250th anniversary July 26. The local post office was decorated in red, white and blue and last Wednesday, offered free cookies and cupcakes to the public.
