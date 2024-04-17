Van Hove to discuss book at Kiester Library

Author Catherine Van Hove will be coming to the Kiester Library, Thursday, April 25, at 6 p.m. She will discuss her book “I’m Packin’ Insulin—A Journey of Living Fearlessless with Type 1 Diabetes.” Coffee, water and snacks will be served.

Cathy is living into her 45th year with type 1 diabetes. She has been a fierce supporter of others with type 1 diabetes and advocating for better health care for people with diabetes. She has been to Washington, D.C. to lobby for diabetes funding and was a team member of research projects through Mayo Clinic, working on seeking ways to improve care.

Cathy and her husband, Don, farmed south of Kiester, Minn., for 43 years. Don grew up on the farm. Cathy was an early childhood special education teacher at United South Center for 21 years. She and her husband were members of Trinity Lutheran Church, where she was an organist and sang in the choir. Their sons are Jason and Kyle Van Hove, and they have five grandchildren.

Cathy and Don now live in Iowa, where they are enjoying retirement. Cathy loves coffee with friends, playing piano, and spending time with her grandchildren.