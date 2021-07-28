Van Wall Equipment announces purchase of Brakke Implement

Van Wall Equipment and Brakke Implement recently announced that the two companies have finalized an agreement for Van Wall’s purchase of Brakke Implement’s assets in Mason City. This opportunity provides Van Wall with an opportunity to elevate its service for agricultural producers in north central Iowa, as well as the clear first choice in the region.

Jeff Brakke, president of Brakke Implement, said, “The Van Wall folks have a statewide reputation for outstanding service after the sale, just as we do. That knowledge and my three-decade relationship with Don Van Houweling, were the keys to my choice of Van Wall Equipment to carry on our strong tradition in Mason City.”

Don Van Houweling, president of Van Wall Equipment, commented, “I have always respected the great customer service that the Mason City team has delivered for so many years, and we are committed to continuing the culture Jeff Brakke has built. We will challenge ourselves to use our overall resources to help customers in the area improve their profitability and lower their risk.”

Subject to John Deere approvall, Brakke Implement in Mason city will begin operating as Van Wall Equipment, Sept. 1. Jef Paullus, the current location manager in Mason City, will continue in that role.

“We expect this transition to be seamless as we work to leverage our resources to effectively serve both customers and members of the Mason City team,” commented Van Houweling.

Van Wall Equipment, with headquarters in Perry, has a proud history as a John Deeere dealership, dating back to 1944. At that time, the first dealership, known as Wall Equipment, was opened on Main St. in Woodward. The first location branded as Van Wall Equipment opened in Perry in 1977. Since that time, Van Wall Equipment has grown into one of the most significant John Deere dealership organizations in the country—now spanning five states in the Midwest.