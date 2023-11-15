Veterans honored at local Veterans Day events
Wed, 11/15/2023 - 11:51am Terry
A Veterans Day program was held at the Lake Mills Care Center, Friday afternoon. Lisa Sunkle and members of the American Legion Otto Chose Post presented the program.
