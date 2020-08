Pictured above: This year’s Worth County 4-H and FFA Reserve Champion Barrow was exhibited by Aydan Schutz, a member of the Grove Progressive Farmers 4-H Club. Aydan Schutz also exhibited the Grand Champion Breeding Gilt.

Worth County 4-H and FFA Reserve Champion Pen of Three was exhibited by Collin Kilbourn, a member of the Grove Progressive Farmers 4-H Club.