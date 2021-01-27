Virtual event offers inside look at legislative process

Iowa extension council members and youth in grades 8-12 can get an inside look at the legislative process, meet key legislators and hear from World Food Prize Foundation staff virtually at Iowa Legislative Insider, Wednesday, Feb. 17 from 8:30–10:45 a.m. Individuals as well as teachers and classrooms are invited to register. There is no fee to attend but registration is required to receive the link to attend.

Virtual attendees will meet Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg and State Representative Ross Wilburn and learn about the life of a legislative page. They also will explore the role a lobbyist plays in crafting legislation presented by multi-client lobbyist Emily Piper.

The event will be capped off with speakers from the World Food Prize Foundation: Joi Latson, program coordinator global youth institute, and Kelsey Tyrell, director of youth leadership development. Beau Nistler, 4-H alumni and elementary school teacher in Thailand, also will join to offer an in-depth look at global food policy.

The event is hosted by the Iowa Extension Council Association and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach 4-H Youth Development.