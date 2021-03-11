Visitors restricted at LMCC as COVID-19 cases rise

Below is the latest news on the COVID-19 status at the Lake Mills Care Center. As always, do not hesitate to reach out if you have any questions or concerns. Please direct your inquiries to Krystal Thoe at 641-592-4900.

There are currently 32 confirmed Coronavirus cases in the Lake Mills Care Center—25 residents and seven staff.

The facility is testing non-vaccinated staff two times weekly and testing all staff every three to seven days.

The care center is currently under a visitor restriction. If you wish to discuss a compassion visit, please call the visitors line. They may ask you some questions and then the request will be submitted to the medical director and COVID nurse consultant for approval.

The primary contact for all positive residents has been contacted, so if you have not been notified, than your loved one tested negative during all resident testing.

“We have a lot of work to do to make sure that we are keeping everyone safe, please be patient with us as we work to get everyone adjusted during this trying time,” commented Krystal Thoe, LMCC administrator.