Voters turn out in record numbers across the nation

Wed, 11/11/2020 - 9:44am Terry

Voters turned out in record numbers across the nation last week. Both Biden and Trump received more than 70 million votes, beating Obama’s record of 69.5 million votes from 2008. With more than 75 million votes, Biden received the most votes ever cast for a U.S. presidential candidate. This election was also the first since 1960 in which a candidate won the election without winning Ohio.
Iowa’s six electoral votes went to Donald Trump and Michael Pence. Nationwide, Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris were elected President and Vice President, with 290 electoral votes.
Locally, Winnebago and Worth counties reported over 80 percent of registered voters cast ballots. Unofficial results were as follows:

Center Township—
1,724 registered voters; 1,361 ballots

President/Vice President
Donald Trump/Michael Pence    832
Joseph Biden/Kamala Harris    492

US Senator
Joni Ernst    739
Theresa Greenfield    547

US Representative, Dist. 4
Randy Feenstra    764
J.D. Scholten    537

State Senator, Dist. 4
Dennis Guth    1,070

State Representative, Dist. 7
Henry Stone    747
Debra Jensen    536

County Supervisor, Dist. 2
Susan Smith    677
Steven Peterson    438
Dan Kirschbaum    187
Gary Nelson    31

County Auditor
Karla Weiss    1,173

County Sheriff
Steven Hepperly    694
Michael Droessler    624

Eden/Logan/Norway Townships—
447 registered voters; 372 ballots

President/Vice President
Donald Trump/Michael Pence    253
Joseph Biden/Kamala Harris    117

US Senator
Joni Ernst    224
Theresa Greenfield    131

US Representative, Dist. 4
Randy Feenstra    237
J.D. Scholten    121

State Senator, Dist. 4
Dennis Guth    306

State Representative, Dist. 7
Henry Stone    236
Debra Jensen    123

County Supervisor, Dist. 2
Susan Smith    185
Steven Peterson    110
Dan Kirschbaum    56
Gary Nelson    16

County Auditor
Karla Weiss    328

County Sheriff
Steven Hepperly    169
Michael Droessler    197

Mt. Valley Township—
400 registered voters; 343 ballots

President/Vice President
Donald Trump/Michael Pence    234
Joseph Biden/Kamala Harris    103

US Senator
Joni Ernst    217
Theresa Greenfield    114

US Representative, Dist. 4
Randy Feenstra    234
J.D. Scholten    96

State Senator, Dist. 4
Dennis Guth    280

State Representative, Dist. 7
Henry Stone    231
Debra Jensen    98

County Supervisor, Dist. 2
Susan Smith    203
Steven Peterson    67
Dan Kirschbaum    43
Gary Nelson    13

County Auditor
Karla Weiss    294

County Sheriff
Steven Hepperly    221
Michael Droessler    117

WORTH COUNTY
7 Precincts–
5,258 registered voters; 4,426 ballots

President/Vice President
Donald Trump/Michael Pence    2,732
Joseph Biden/Kamala Harris    1,593

US Senator
Joni Ernst    2,420
Theresa Greenfield    1,799

US Representative, Dist. 1
Ashley Hinson    2,627
Abby Finkenauer    1,666

State Senator, Dist. 26
Waylon Brown    2,921
Deb Scharper    1,398

State Representative, Dist. 051
Jane Bloomingdale    3,117
Jane Podgorniak    1,219

County Supervisor, Dist. 2
Gary Hanson    1,197
Write-in Vote    213

County Auditor
Jacki Backhaus    3,999

County Sheriff
Dan Fank    3,981

Comment Here