Voters turn out in record numbers across the nation
Voters turned out in record numbers across the nation last week. Both Biden and Trump received more than 70 million votes, beating Obama’s record of 69.5 million votes from 2008. With more than 75 million votes, Biden received the most votes ever cast for a U.S. presidential candidate. This election was also the first since 1960 in which a candidate won the election without winning Ohio.
Iowa’s six electoral votes went to Donald Trump and Michael Pence. Nationwide, Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris were elected President and Vice President, with 290 electoral votes.
Locally, Winnebago and Worth counties reported over 80 percent of registered voters cast ballots. Unofficial results were as follows:
Center Township—
1,724 registered voters; 1,361 ballots
President/Vice President
Donald Trump/Michael Pence 832
Joseph Biden/Kamala Harris 492
US Senator
Joni Ernst 739
Theresa Greenfield 547
US Representative, Dist. 4
Randy Feenstra 764
J.D. Scholten 537
State Senator, Dist. 4
Dennis Guth 1,070
State Representative, Dist. 7
Henry Stone 747
Debra Jensen 536
County Supervisor, Dist. 2
Susan Smith 677
Steven Peterson 438
Dan Kirschbaum 187
Gary Nelson 31
County Auditor
Karla Weiss 1,173
County Sheriff
Steven Hepperly 694
Michael Droessler 624
Eden/Logan/Norway Townships—
447 registered voters; 372 ballots
President/Vice President
Donald Trump/Michael Pence 253
Joseph Biden/Kamala Harris 117
US Senator
Joni Ernst 224
Theresa Greenfield 131
US Representative, Dist. 4
Randy Feenstra 237
J.D. Scholten 121
State Senator, Dist. 4
Dennis Guth 306
State Representative, Dist. 7
Henry Stone 236
Debra Jensen 123
County Supervisor, Dist. 2
Susan Smith 185
Steven Peterson 110
Dan Kirschbaum 56
Gary Nelson 16
County Auditor
Karla Weiss 328
County Sheriff
Steven Hepperly 169
Michael Droessler 197
Mt. Valley Township—
400 registered voters; 343 ballots
President/Vice President
Donald Trump/Michael Pence 234
Joseph Biden/Kamala Harris 103
US Senator
Joni Ernst 217
Theresa Greenfield 114
US Representative, Dist. 4
Randy Feenstra 234
J.D. Scholten 96
State Senator, Dist. 4
Dennis Guth 280
State Representative, Dist. 7
Henry Stone 231
Debra Jensen 98
County Supervisor, Dist. 2
Susan Smith 203
Steven Peterson 67
Dan Kirschbaum 43
Gary Nelson 13
County Auditor
Karla Weiss 294
County Sheriff
Steven Hepperly 221
Michael Droessler 117
WORTH COUNTY
7 Precincts–
5,258 registered voters; 4,426 ballots
President/Vice President
Donald Trump/Michael Pence 2,732
Joseph Biden/Kamala Harris 1,593
US Senator
Joni Ernst 2,420
Theresa Greenfield 1,799
US Representative, Dist. 1
Ashley Hinson 2,627
Abby Finkenauer 1,666
State Senator, Dist. 26
Waylon Brown 2,921
Deb Scharper 1,398
State Representative, Dist. 051
Jane Bloomingdale 3,117
Jane Podgorniak 1,219
County Supervisor, Dist. 2
Gary Hanson 1,197
Write-in Vote 213
County Auditor
Jacki Backhaus 3,999
County Sheriff
Dan Fank 3,981