Voters turn out in record numbers across the nation

Voters turned out in record numbers across the nation last week. Both Biden and Trump received more than 70 million votes, beating Obama’s record of 69.5 million votes from 2008. With more than 75 million votes, Biden received the most votes ever cast for a U.S. presidential candidate. This election was also the first since 1960 in which a candidate won the election without winning Ohio.

Iowa’s six electoral votes went to Donald Trump and Michael Pence. Nationwide, Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris were elected President and Vice President, with 290 electoral votes.

Locally, Winnebago and Worth counties reported over 80 percent of registered voters cast ballots. Unofficial results were as follows:

Center Township—

1,724 registered voters; 1,361 ballots

President/Vice President

Donald Trump/Michael Pence 832

Joseph Biden/Kamala Harris 492

US Senator

Joni Ernst 739

Theresa Greenfield 547

US Representative, Dist. 4

Randy Feenstra 764

J.D. Scholten 537

State Senator, Dist. 4

Dennis Guth 1,070

State Representative, Dist. 7

Henry Stone 747

Debra Jensen 536

County Supervisor, Dist. 2

Susan Smith 677

Steven Peterson 438

Dan Kirschbaum 187

Gary Nelson 31

County Auditor

Karla Weiss 1,173

County Sheriff

Steven Hepperly 694

Michael Droessler 624

Eden/Logan/Norway Townships—

447 registered voters; 372 ballots

President/Vice President

Donald Trump/Michael Pence 253

Joseph Biden/Kamala Harris 117

US Senator

Joni Ernst 224

Theresa Greenfield 131

US Representative, Dist. 4

Randy Feenstra 237

J.D. Scholten 121

State Senator, Dist. 4

Dennis Guth 306

State Representative, Dist. 7

Henry Stone 236

Debra Jensen 123

County Supervisor, Dist. 2

Susan Smith 185

Steven Peterson 110

Dan Kirschbaum 56

Gary Nelson 16

County Auditor

Karla Weiss 328

County Sheriff

Steven Hepperly 169

Michael Droessler 197

Mt. Valley Township—

400 registered voters; 343 ballots

President/Vice President

Donald Trump/Michael Pence 234

Joseph Biden/Kamala Harris 103

US Senator

Joni Ernst 217

Theresa Greenfield 114

US Representative, Dist. 4

Randy Feenstra 234

J.D. Scholten 96

State Senator, Dist. 4

Dennis Guth 280

State Representative, Dist. 7

Henry Stone 231

Debra Jensen 98

County Supervisor, Dist. 2

Susan Smith 203

Steven Peterson 67

Dan Kirschbaum 43

Gary Nelson 13

County Auditor

Karla Weiss 294

County Sheriff

Steven Hepperly 221

Michael Droessler 117

WORTH COUNTY

7 Precincts–

5,258 registered voters; 4,426 ballots

President/Vice President

Donald Trump/Michael Pence 2,732

Joseph Biden/Kamala Harris 1,593

US Senator

Joni Ernst 2,420

Theresa Greenfield 1,799

US Representative, Dist. 1

Ashley Hinson 2,627

Abby Finkenauer 1,666

State Senator, Dist. 26

Waylon Brown 2,921

Deb Scharper 1,398

State Representative, Dist. 051

Jane Bloomingdale 3,117

Jane Podgorniak 1,219

County Supervisor, Dist. 2

Gary Hanson 1,197

Write-in Vote 213

County Auditor

Jacki Backhaus 3,999

County Sheriff

Dan Fank 3,981