Walderon joins LMCS custodial staff

Diane Walderon, Lake Mills, joined the LMCS custodial staff this past August.

Walderon previously worked at Winnebago Industries, until her job was eliminated in April of 2020. She took a few months off in order to relax and complete a few projects, and begin others.

“In my down time, which I have very little of, I enjoy spending time with my grandson, as children grow so very fast,” said Walderon. “I also work part-time at the American Legion in Emmons, which since starting at the school, I haven’t been able to do, so I’m looking forward to getting back to that when I can.”

Sewing and making blankets are also something she enjoys, and then donates them to various organizations like local nursing homes, and local women and children in shelters.

Walderon has three adult children who live in Knoxville; St. Paul, Minn.; and Chicago, Ill.; and one grandson.