Waldorf announces first trapshooting head coach

Waldorf University is excited to announce Tarron Glidden as the first trapshooting coach for the Waldorf Warrior Trapshooting team. Glidden, a 2013 graduate of New Hampton, resides in Garner. The Warrior Trapshooting team is currently recruiting for their inaugural season in Fall 2021.

During her time at New Hampton High School, Glidden participated in trapshooting and attended state three years. She has won well over 100 awards and placements and shot several perfect 50’s and 100’s. After high school, Glidden attended Wartburg College in Waverly. While a student at Wartburg, Glidden worked as an assistant coach to the New Hampton High School Trapshooting team. Glidden graduated in 2017 with a degree in economics and business administration with a concentration in finance and a minor in math and political science. She then moved to Garner, where she continued interacting with the competitive shooting community by assisting the Mason City High School Trapshooting team.

“Trapshooting has always been a passion in my family,” Glidden said. “I am eager and ready to make this program a success.”

For individuals interested in participating in collegiate level trapshooting, visit Waldorf.edu to request more information or email Coach Glidden at tarron.glidden@waldorf.edu.