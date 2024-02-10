Waldorf Community Artist Series welcomes Artrageous, Oct. 10

The Waldorf Community Artist Series is thrilled to present Artrageous, an electrifying troupe of artists, musicians, singers, and dancers, in a one-of-a-kind performance on Thursday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m. at the Boman Fine Arts Center, Forest City.

Artrageous, a collective of creative misfits who began their journey as street performers in Vancouver, will bring their high-energy show to Forest City. The show will blend live art creation with captivating music, dance, and theater. Known for their unique interactive style, the Artrageous troupe invites the audience to be part of the performance, ensuring each show is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The Artrageous experience celebrates the arts, where creativity, community, and inspiration converge. They have performed at over 2,000 events worldwide, captivating audiences from Paris to Thailand and earning praise from prominent figures, including Sir Richard Branson, Steve Forbes, and General Colin Powell.

“We are excited to bring Artrageous to Forest City and share their incredible energy and creativity with our community,” said Melissa Phillips, Waldorf Community Artist Series Coordinator. “This performance is a perfect example of how the arts can inspire and engage people of all ages.”

Tickets for Artrageous are available at bomanfineartscenter.org. Don’t miss this chance to witness an unforgettable evening of art, music, and theater.