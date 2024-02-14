Waldorf hosts pianist Dr. Korth

The Waldorf Community Artist Series is thrilled to announce the upcoming performance by renowned pianist Dr. Johnathan Korth at Boman Fine Arts Center, Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Dr. Korth, a distinguished musician soloist and Instructor of Music at the University of Hawaii at Mānoa, is set to captivate audiences with his extraordinary talent and passion for music. As a native of Forest City, Korth’s return to his hometown adds a special significance to the event. “We are very excited to welcome Dr. Jonathan Korth back to his hometown of Forest City. As a concert pianist and teacher, his music will inspire,” said Melissa Phillips, Music Keyboard Coordinator and Waldorf Community Artist Series Coordinator at Waldorf University.

The Waldorf Community Artist series is honored to present Dr. Korth, offering the community an evening filled with exceptional music and inspiration.

The event will take place at Boman Fine Arts Center, Tuesday, Feb. 27. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The performance begins at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at bomanfineartscenter.org.

Dr. Korth enjoys a multifaceted career as a soloist, chamber musician, collaborator, and teacher. Hailed by the Des Moines Register as having “prodigious technique and keen sense of musicianship,” Korth’s sizable presence piques the audience’s attention. It delivers the satisfyingly deep and colorful sound he has become known for. Korth is a prolific concertizer, performing in Bangkok, Beijing, Brussels, London, Shanghai, Seoul, and Tokyo and in prized stateside venues like Carnegie Hall’s Weill Hall. With the advent of the pandemic, he’s reimagined his live performances and played/co-produced regular online concerts from the University of Hawai’i at Mānoa’s Music Department, where he’s been a piano faculty member since 2008.