Waldorf strategically planning to resume face-to-face courses for fall semester

Waldorf University’s COVID-19 Task Force has been diligently working to create a strategic plan allowing students to resume face-to-face courses for the Fall 2020 semester. Thinking about the safety of students, faculty, staff and surrounding community members, the team has established the following stipulations that are already in effect throughout campus.

Prior to returning to face-to-face courses and upon arrival on campus, students will be tested for the COVID-19 virus. Once tested, students will be quarantined until test results are received. Dependent upon test results, next steps regarding student interactions will be determined. The COVID-19 Task Force has an established course of action should a student, faculty or staff member test positive anytime during the semester.

While on campus, students, faculty, and staff will adhere to specified guidelines regarding the usage of masks, social distancing and specified limitations within designated areas. Additional precautionary signage has been installed to help with maintaining safety precautions.

The following are the facemask guidelines that will be maintained on university property:

• Masks are REQUIRED in all classrooms

• Masks are REQUIRED in all areas of campus where individuals cannot adhere to social distancing

• Masks are required in the Warrior Crossing

• Masks are required while in line for the dining hall and anytime an individual is not eating

To help limit possible exposure due to travel, the university has made the decision to modify the fall semester to reflect the following. Students will have face-to-face courses beginning Aug. 26 and lasting until the start of Thanksgiving break, Nov. 25. At this time, all courses will transition to a distance-learning platform beginning Nov. 30 and lasting until the end of the semester, Dec. 10.

Throughout the summer months, the Waldorf University COVID-19 Task Force have worked in maintaining continuous communication with students, faculty and staff to adequately prepare everyone for a safe return to campus for the Fall 2020 Semester.

“We are excited that the students will once again be back on campus this fall. It has been difficult not being able to interact with them on a face-to-face basis due to current circumstances,” said Waldorf University President Bob Alsop. “We have the best interest of our entire community in mind as we move forward with the arrival of students on campus in just a few short weeks. We understand the situation requires modification of our normal interactions and we are prepared to make those adjustments so we can have a successful semester.”

For more information regarding Waldorf University Fall 2020 semester information, individuals can visit the Waldorf University Fall 2020 Information webpage at waldorf.edu/fall2020info where an FAQ page is accessible and a detailed pdf of the reopen plan is available.