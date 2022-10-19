Waldorf University celebrates Homecoming this weekend

Waldorf University is gearing up to celebrate Homecoming the weekend of Oct. 21-23. In honor of their Warrior Strong theme, they have planned three new events honoring literary, physical, and cognitive strengths. The hope is that students, alumni, and community members will all participate together in these new events celebrating Waldorf.

The first new event is an Alumni Author Fair created and planned in conjunction with Ryan Clark, Assistant Professor of Creative Writing and English. The event will feature four alumni authors including: Lars Walker ’70, Lasantha Rodrigo ’00, Jennifer Spencer ’03 and D. R. Humble ’20. Each author brings a unique writing style to the event and authors will be available to answer questions from the audience and sign copies of their published works. Books will also be for sale. The event will take place Saturday, Oct. 22, from 3-5 p.m., at the Luise V. Hanson Library on campus.

The second new event for Homecoming is Waldorf Trivia Night hosted by the Waldorf University Alumni Board of Directors. The event will take place Saturday evening at Paddler’s Tap from 7-9 p.m. Trivia questions featuring Waldorf’s unique and long history were developed by current history students. There is no need to be a trivia or history expert to attend as the event is meant to be fun and to test your cognitive skills. Silly prizes and complimentary snacks will be provided.

The third new event is an All-Levels Yoga class hosted by Heather Yeoman, Associate Professor of Communications and Humanities. The yoga class will take place bright and early Sunday morning beginning at 7 a.m. in the art gallery at the Boman Fine Arts Center. Plan to revitalize your body and relax your mind in this hour-long session. Please feel free to bring your own yoga mat as there will be a limited number of yoga mats available to borrow.

As always, Waldorf welcomes alumni and community members to campus for the weekend’s traditional events. The Waldorf Athletics Hall of Fame dinner and ceremony Friday, Oct. 21, will honor Denny Gilbertson ’81, Brad Stockton ’07, and Samantha Stone ’07. These three alumni will be inducted into the Waldorf University Athletics Hall of Fame with a ceremony beginning at 5:45 p.m. The Waldorf University volleyball team takes on Maryville State University beginning at 7 p.m. at the Hanson Fieldhouse, followed by a bonfire and entertainment to fire up the students for the weekend’s activities.

Saturday morning kicks off with the annual Homecoming 5K Walk/Run sponsored by the Waldorf Track and Cross Country Teams at 8:30 a.m. To sign up in advance please visit: waldorf.edu/alumni/homecoming/schedule or to sign up the day of, arrive at Beebe Track between 7:30 and 8:15 a.m. Tailgating and carnival activities will begin at 10 a.m. near Bolstorff field, leading up to the Warrior football game at 1 p.m. against Valley City State University. Young and young-at-heart will enjoy a bouncy house, face painting, and carnival games hosted by the Waldorf Pillars students. The class of 1972 will celebrate their 50-year reunion with a special luncheon in Salveson Ballroom, while other reunion classes will enjoy a combined luncheon in the atrium. Julienne Friday, long-time Forest City resident and Waldorf University professor, is this year’s Grand Warrior. The Grand Warrior honor is bestowed upon a member of the Forest City Community that embodies the mission and values of Waldorf University. Friday will be honored along with student royalty at half time of the football game.

In addition to the alumni author fair and trivia, Saturday evening will also feature the annual Waldorf University Alumni Distinguished Service Awards dinner and ceremony at the Boman Fine Arts Center. The event celebrates the achievements of alumni who have performed distinctive and meritorious service in areas such as public affairs, education, church, business, and government. This year’s event will honor Nathan Anenson ’01 and 02, Nancy (Bergland) Olson ’75 and ’97, and Timothy Tarris ’70, with a ceremony beginning at 6 p.m.

A brunch buffet sponsored by the Waldorf University Music Department will begin at 11 a.m., Sunday morning in the mezzanine of the Boman Fine Arts Center. The buffet is a free-will offering and all donations go toward funding music programs and activities at Waldorf.

To round out the weekend, the annual Homecoming Concert will begin at 1 p.m. at the Boman Fine Arts Center with a showcase featuring the Jazz Ensemble, Percussion Ensemble, Wind Symphony, Schola Cantorum and the Waldorf University Choir.

For a full schedule of the weekend’s events and for live-streaming information please visit waldorf.edu/homecoming. For specific inquiries, please email alumni@waldorf.edu.