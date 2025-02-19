Waldorf University hosts Annual Community Masterwork Festival

The Waldorf University Music Department will host their third annual Waldorf University Community Masterwork Festival, Thursday, March 6 at 7 p.m. in the Boman Fine Art Center.

The Waldorf Wind Symphony and Waldorf Choir will be joined on stage by students from community members and area high school programs. Guest artists Deaven Swainey and Joel Everist will be performing alongside the ensembles as well.

Admission to the event will be five dollars and free to those 10 and under. Tickets can be purchased online at bomanfineartscenter.org as well as at the door.