Waldorf University Music Career Day 2021

The Waldorf University Music Department is excited to announce local recording engineer, organist, and church music director, Dr. Matt Gender, will be featured as the key speaker and performer in the upcoming Virtual Music Career Day 2021 event. Virtual Music Career Day 2021 will be held Wednesday, March 10.

The Waldorf University Music Career Day is geared toward high-school students, their families, and anyone interested in learning more about different career possibilities in music, including ministry, sound engineering, composing, music education, performance, arts management, and music therapy.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. when registered students participate in a series of virtual panels, including the opportunity to go behind the scenes with WU music students. At 7:30 p.m., the event will transition to the evening concert allowing the public virtual access to Dr. Gender’s evening performance.

Dr. Gender is a concert organist, director of music and worship, and electroacoustic composer that specializes in granular particle synthesis. He will share insights into his career journey during the student panels, followed by a brief keynote and virtual performance, including Gloria with the Waldorf Choir and Alleluia! Laudamus Te with the Waldorf Wind Symphony.

For additional event information, access to student registration, and evening concert access, please visit Waldorf.edu/music-career-day.

For additional inquiries, please email WAL-Music@waldorf.edu.