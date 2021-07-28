The Watchman Int’l of Jerusalem to hold program

What’s happened, happening, and going to happen in Israel, and what does it have to do with us? You’re encouraged to come and hear Lars and John Enarson of The Watchman International of Jerusalem, speak on the importance of issues pertinent to Israel, their significance and impact in our lives. This program will be held Thursday, July 29, at 7 p.m. in the Olson Center, Northwood. All are welcome. Bring friends.

The apostle Paul wrote to the believers in Rome, “And in this way all Israel will be saved, as it is written.” (Romans 11:26) This will be the culmination of human history and this present age. It is the event that will bring about the coming of Messiah and the rebirth of the entire world into the Kingdom of God. The question is, what exactly does it mean when it says that “all Israel will be saved”? And how will it come about? And who is Israel?

Lars is a native of Sweden, a prolific Bible teacher, prayer leader in full-time ministry since the 70’s, and founder and president of The Watchman International. His latest book, “Birth Pangs of the Messiah: The Salvation of Israel” is now available.

John is coming straight from the conflict in Jerusalem to share about the restoration of God’s Holy Hill-Mount Zion, what is happening with the Third Temple, and God’s prophetic time-clock of restoration. John is the Christian Relations Director at Cry For Zion, helping Christians understand their history with the Temple Mount and how it relates to biblical theology and the Jewish people.

This program is sponsored by The Sabbath Fellowship of North Iowa and Southern Minnesota.