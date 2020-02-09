WCCB awarded CAT Grant

The Enhance Iowa Board of the Iowa Economic Development Authority has awarded the Winnebago County Conservation Board a $250,000 Community Attraction and Tourism (CAT) Grant in support of the proposed Winnebago County Environmental Education Center. The grant was awarded at the Board’s Aug. 20 meeting and will cover approximately 18 percent of the $1.39 million project. Altogether, over $3.7 million was awarded to twelve different projects across the state of Iowa.

The proposed Center will be centrally-located in the county along Highway 9/69 north of Leland and will expand environmental education opportunities in Winnebago County. The building will have a post-and-beam design with a 28-foot high vaulted ceiling and will encompass 7,680 square feet over two levels. The structure will incorporate a variety of green design elements and will meet ADA specifications for accessibility. It will include a large program room, an exhibit area, a workshop, a staff meeting room, offices, and a kitchenette. When completed, it will contain exhibits and interactive displays for visitors and will also be used for programs and meetings.

The WCCB, and their affiliated foundation (The Friends of Winnebago County Conservation Foundation) began officially raising money for an Environmental Education Center in June of 2018. Over the past two years, the two organizations have raised over $1 million for the project, due to many donations from individuals and small businesses, as well as numerous small and large grants. Because the fundraising has been so successful, the WCCB will be meeting soon with Martin Gardner Architects to determine the best time to let bids. If bids come in at or under budget, and if weather conditions allow, it’s possible that construction could begin this fall. The plan is to have a Grand Opening some time in 2021.

The Enhance Iowa Program provides financial incentives to communities for the construction of recreational, cultural, educational or entertainment facilities that enhance the quality of life in Iowa. To date, the Enhance Iowa Board has awarded 80 CAT grants, totaling over $25,000,000. The WCCB is happy to have been awarded one of those grants.