WCCB campground closing dates

Effective Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, Winnebago County Conservation Board campgrounds will be closed for the season. This includes campgrounds at: Thorpe Park, five miles west of Forest City, and Dahle Park, four miles northwest of Lake Mills.

Access to the campgrounds and picnic area will still be permitted. The Thorpe Park Cabin will remain available for renting throughout the fall and winter months.

For more information contact the Winnebago County Conservation Board at 641-565-3390 or visit the website at www.winnebagoccb.com.