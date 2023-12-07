WCCF distributes $147,667 to local nonprofit organizations

The Winnebago County Community Foundation (WCCF) held its 2023 grant awards celebration at Heritage Town Center, Buffalo Center, June 27, announcing the distribution of $147,667 to 18 projects of organizations serving Winnebago County through its 2023 grant cycle.

“Our local nonprofits are working hard to improve the quality of life for people who live, work and play in Winnebago County and the Winnebago County Community Foundation is honored to be able to support these efforts through impactful grantmaking,” said Alicea Porter, chair of the WCCF committee.

The grant recipient organizations, project each grant will fund and grant amounts are listed below by funding area.



Arts & Culture

• Brickstreet Theatre, Raise Our Voices, $10,000

• Lake Mills Chamber Development Corporation, Lake Mills July Jubilee 2023, $5,000

• Winnebago County Fair Association, 4-H Building Renovation, $25,000



Community Betterment

• City of Rake, Multi-Use Walking Path/Park Area, $7,000

• City of Scarville, Fire Department-Fire Station Water Holding Tank, $25,000

• Lake Mills Entertainment, Building Improvements, $16,150

• North Iowa Community Development, Computer Equipment, $1,500

Education & Youth Development

• Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa, Winnebago County Girl Scout Science Discovery, $3,310

• Iowa College Access Network, Addressing High School Preparedness and Financial Aid Access, $1,000

• North Central Iowa Ag in the Classroom, Agriculture Education in Winnebago County Schools, $5,000

• North Iowa Community Schools, IXL-Math Intervention & Licenses, $7,343



Health

• City of Buffalo Center, Ambulance Crew-Replace Equipment, $3,700

• Kum-A-Long Club, Window Replacement, $8,706

• Timely Mission Nursing Home, Steam Table, $10,500

• YSS of North Iowa, AED Machines, $3,458



Human Service

• Elderbridge Agency on Aging, Congregate and Home-Delivered Meal Program, $5,000

• Food Bank of Iowa, Feeding Winnebago County, $5,000

• North Iowa Food for Families, North Iowa Food for Families, $5,000

Decisions on grant awards are determined by a local committee, which consists of volunteers from Winnebago County. Committee members include: Beth Ades-Hanson, Tina Henely, Brad Jones, Conner Kem, Jenny Kramersmeier, Marty Pins, Alicea Porter (chair), Dr. Bob Sarver and Rachel Stensrud.

Grants are awarded through WCCF’s competitive grant process to projects in the program areas of arts and culture, community betterment, education and youth development, environment and animal welfare, health and human service. Grant applicants must be a 501(c)(3) designated organization or government entity serving Winnebago County in order to be considered for funding.

More information about the WCCF can be found at www.winnebagoccf.org.