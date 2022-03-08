Home / News / WCCF donates to Sheriff’s Office

WCCF donates to Sheriff’s Office

Wed, 08/03/2022 - 10:26am Terry

The Winnebago County Community Foundation recently awarded the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office a $10,000 grant for its golf cart and trailer project. The golf cart and trailer will be used as an additional transportation tool at the many community functions, fairs, public events, and emergency or natural disaster events in which the Sheriff’s Office is involved. These tools will allow the Sheriff’s Office to better serve its communities. Alicea Porter, WCCF Committee Chair, is pictured with Winnebago County Sheriff Steve Hepperly.

Lake Mills Graphic

204 N. Mill Street
Lake Mills, IA 50450

Office Number: (641) 592-4222
Fax Number: (641) 592-6397

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here