WCCF donates to Sheriff’s Office

The Winnebago County Community Foundation recently awarded the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office a $10,000 grant for its golf cart and trailer project. The golf cart and trailer will be used as an additional transportation tool at the many community functions, fairs, public events, and emergency or natural disaster events in which the Sheriff’s Office is involved. These tools will allow the Sheriff’s Office to better serve its communities. Alicea Porter, WCCF Committee Chair, is pictured with Winnebago County Sheriff Steve Hepperly.