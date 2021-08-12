WCDA awards 2021 fall grants

The Worth County Development Authority (WCDA) recently announced their latest grant recipients. Due to COVID concerns, an awards ceremony was not held. Sixty-seven grants were awarded totalling $1,797,587.20—59 grants were in Worth County and eight others were regional.

Some of the local grants awarded were as follows.

The City of Lake Mills received $3,851.17 for tables and handicap doors at the civic center. The Lake Mills Area Historical Society received $7,221.45 for an entry sidewalk to the 1902 Victorian House.

The second largest grant went to the Joice Fire Dept. in the amount of $160,702.72 for a water tanker. The City of Joice received $9,000 for window treatments, $3,776.24 for a floor scrubber, and $23,070 for a sound system, all for the community center. Bethany Lutheran Church, Joice, received $6,325 for a water softener/heater/fountain; $8,975.18 for parish hall carpet; $38,650 for boiler/water heaters; and $40,360 for bat eviction/clean up.

Immanuel Lutheran Church, Scarville, received $7,795 for a new air conditioner.

The City of Fertile Public Library received $13,831.35 for parking lot paving.

Friends of Pilot Knob received $6,659 for a shop/shelter reroof project.

WCDA receives 5.76 percent of revenue from Diamond Jo Casino and a portion of these funds are made available to Worth County and regional groups for projects and facility improvements.

The next round of grants will be awarded in April of 2022.