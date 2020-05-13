WCDA grant applications suspended
Wed, 05/13/2020 - 1:24pm Terry
The Corona virus outbreak and subsequent measures have shut down much of the economy and continues to impact our community and our organization. All revenue from the Diamond Jo Casino ceased on March 16 due to the closure of all Iowa casinos.
The Worth County Development Authority has suspended grant applications for the Fall 2020 Grant cycle. Previous grant awards will be honored.
We are confident this is a temporary situation and we look forward to the future of Diamond Jo and the WCDA.