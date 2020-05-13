Home / News / WCDA grant applications suspended

WCDA grant applications suspended

Wed, 05/13/2020 - 1:24pm Terry

The Corona virus outbreak and subsequent measures have shut down much of the economy and continues to impact our community and our organization. All revenue from the Diamond Jo Casino ceased on March 16 due to the closure of all Iowa casinos.
The Worth County Development Authority has suspended grant applications for the Fall 2020 Grant cycle. Previous grant awards will be honored.
We are confident this is a temporary situation and we look forward to the future of Diamond Jo and the WCDA.

Lake Mills Graphic

204 N. Mill Street
Lake Mills, IA 50450

Office Number: (641) 592-4222
Fax Number: (641) 592-6397

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Breaking News feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here