WCTA’s annual meeting held

WCTA’s 71st Annual Meeting was held the evening of Thursday, Sept. 23. Members had the option to attend the meeting in person or virtually to hear reports on Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association operations.

“I am honored to be able to serve with the dedicated board members, work with the best employees in this industry and to offer amazing service and customer service to each of our members,” stated CEO Mark Thoma (pictured above).

Re-elected to the board were: Larry Foley, Kensett; Mike Stensrud, Lake Mills; and Steve Thorland, Thompson. Other WCTA board members are Curt Helland, Mark R. Johnson, Dale Meinders, and Shanan Redinger.

WCTA prize winners include: Paul Pergande, Crystal Lake; Bruce Biederman, Grafton; Duane Colby, Lake Mills; Jack Koenen, Forest City; and Peter Julseth, Northwood, were winners of the 50” 4K TVs. Terry and Trudy Blome, Ledyard, and Susan Sabin, Lakota, were winners of the Apple iPad Air Tablets. Lisa Brant, Leland and Ted Hall, Miller, were winners of the iRobot Roomba Vacuums. Douglas Bosma, Emmons, Minn., and Judy Boeckholt, Buffalo Center, were winners of the Echo Shows.