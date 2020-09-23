WCTA and Aureon present grants to local organizations

Top photo: An $1,800 grant was presented to the Lake Mills Fire Department to support their project in raising funds for two-way radios, to improve communications while on a call and at the scene. Their hope is to provide all their officers with Motorola Two Way Radios. This will also help improve communication with dispatch as well as other departments. WCTA supports the LMFD by providing service, free of charge, throughout the year. Currently, WCTA has three employees who serve on the volunteer fire department—Jason Holtan, Ryan Joynt, and Dawson Van Ryswyk. Pictured (L – R): Angie Thompson, WCTA Project Coordinator; Jason “Kirby” Holtan, WCTA Technician and LMFD; and Kent Atha, Aureon representative.

Center photo: A $750 grant was presented to the Lake Mills Parks and Recreation Department to support their Family Circle Project at the Fjelstad Sports Complex. The Family Circle will create a path for children to ride bikes, scooters, or other toys. It will also allow adults to exercise, while their children explore the additions to the playground, which will be set up similar to a town. The project will be accessible to community members of all abilities, and of all ages. This project will provide a safe place for families and communities. Pictured (L–R): Angie Thompson, WCTA Project Coordinator; Amy Vrieze, Recreation Director; Justin Byars, Lake Mills Parks/Maintenance and Inspections; Diane Price, Deputy Clerk; and Kent Atha, Aureon Representative.

Bottom photo: A $200 grant was presented to the Lake Mills Public Library to support their Summer Reading Program. During the three-week program, the library provided grab and go activity packets for participants. There was a total of 60 participants who signed up; kids and teenagers. Overall, the program reached a total of 132 people; kids, teenagers, and adults. WCTA supports the Lake Mills Public Library by providing discounted broadband internet services, free of charge, throughout the year. Pictured (L–R): Kent Atha, Aureon Representative; Jacqueline Olson, Library Director; and Angie Thompson, WCTA Project Coordinator.

WCTA and Aureon have collaborated, for almost 27 years, to help fund this charity grant program and to advance rural Iowa communities.

*Photos Submitted