WCTA received nearly 200 submissions for their photo contest, making voting a difficult task. This year’s winners are (L-R): Becki Thompson, Forest City, first place, $100 (top photo); Chet Yost, Lake Mills, second place, $50 (middle left photo); and Clayton Rye, Hanlontown, third place, $25 (middle right photo). Their photos will be featured in WCTA’s 2021 calendar.