WCTA Member Appreciation prizewinners announced

WCTA announced prizewinners drawn during the Member Appreciation Event held Sept. 6. Pictured, top row (L-R): 50” 4K Amazon Fire TV winners—Danny Buckman, Forest City; Bruce White, Grafton; and Larry Kunkel, Crystal Lake. Bottom row: iRobot Roomba Vaccum winner–Patrick Vanyo, Lake Mills; Apple iPad Air Tablet winners—Danny Solland, Emmons, Minn.; and Tommy Brandenburg, Lake Mills. Winners not pictured were Imogene Attig, Albert Lea, Minn., and Katelyn Starry, Lake Mills.

