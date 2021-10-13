Home / News / W.D. Ley Foundation grant application deadline

W.D. Ley Foundation grant application deadline

Wed, 10/13/2021 - 9:21am Terry

Applications for this year’s W.D. Ley Foundation grants are due Oct. 31, 2021. Applications are available at every Farmers Trust and Savings Bank (FTSB) office or by visiting the bank’s website at www.ftsbbank.com.
Every year the W.D. Ley Foundation awards grants to organizations and projects in the five communities with an FTSB office: Buffalo Center, Lakota, Britt, Lake Mills, and Bricelyn.  Since its inception in 2004, the Ley Foundation has awarded more than $250,000 to organizations in these communities.

Lake Mills Graphic

204 N. Mill Street
Lake Mills, IA 50450

Office Number: (641) 592-4222
Fax Number: (641) 592-6397

