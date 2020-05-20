Wear your poppy proudly

by Bonnie Kay Baldwin

Lake Mills Graphic

This Friday, May 22, is National Poppy Day for the American Legion, Sons of the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary.

The red poppy became widespread after World War I in Europe, perhaps due to the amount of lime-rich soil left from the rubble. This beautiful red flower came to represent the blood shed by soldiers who sacrificed their lives, and possibly, because of the man who authored the poem, ‘In Flander’s Field’, Lt. Col. John McCrae, M.D., who had served on the front lines. The poem reads:

In Flanders fields the poppies blow

Between the crosses, row on row,

That mark our place; and in the sky

The larks, still bravely singing, fly

Scarce heard amid the guns below.

We are the Dead. Short days ago

We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,

Loved and were loved, and now we lie

In Flanders fields.

Take up our quarrel with the foe:

To you from failing hands we throw

The torch; be yours to hold it high.

If ye break faith with us who die

We shall not sleep, though poppies grow

In Flanders fields.

Each year around Poppy Day, set for the Friday before Memorial Day, The Legion hands out these poppies made of red crepe paper, in exchange for a donation of any amount that helps to fund the needs of veterans, active duty military, and their families.

The first National Poppy Day was set on Sept. 27, 1920, and the distribution became a National program for the American Legion.

These poppies will be available at Don’s Motor Mart, David’s Marketplace and Dave’s Auto Service, Lake Mills, the week beginning, Monday, May 18th. Help to honor the country’s veterans and active-duty military for their sacrifices and service. Wear these poppies proudly.