The churches of One In Christ Lutheran Parish are taking turns every Wednesday serving a Lenten meal and holding worship. The ladies of the WELCA recently served a Lenten supper of turkey sundaes at Bethany Lutheran Church, Joice. Pictured above (L-R): Becky Martinson, Bonnie Rodberg, Janora Hodges, Dilla Arneson and Mardene Lien. Not pictured: Hostess Judy Wonsmos.