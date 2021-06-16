Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield will offer new Medicare Advantage options this fall

Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield will offer new Medicare Advantage plans to Iowans and South Dakotans this fall, pending approval from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS). Our new affiliate, Wellmark Advantage Health Plan, will offer the new Medicare Advantage options during this year’s annual election period Oct. 15-Dec. 7, for coverage that begins Jan. 1, 2022.

“We are excited to introduce Wellmark Advantage Health Plan and our products to Iowa and South Dakota,” said Jason Humphrey, Wellmark’s Vice President of Medicare Advantage. “Our Medicare Advantage plans will provide consumers with the benefits, network and price points that meet their unique needs. Just as important, the plans are backed by the quality, value and trust they have come to expect from Wellmark.”

Medicare Advantage, also known as Medicare Part C, combines traditional Medicare—parts A and B—into one comprehensive, easy-to-manage plan along with additional health-enhancing benefits. Plans often include coverage for prescription drugs, routine vision and eyewear coverage, dental coverage, hearing aids, fitness center memberships, over-the-counter medications/supplies, and clinical support.

“We know consumers have varied needs and want choices when it comes to health insurance,” said Humphrey. “We are confident the new Medicare Advantage options will complement Wellmark’s existing Medicare product offerings to provide consumers with solutions that best meet their needs. We look forward to sharing more details later this year pending final approval by CMS.”

For its inaugural year, Wellmark Advantage Health Plan will offer coverage in select Iowa and South Dakota counties. Consumers interested in learning more can sign up to be notified when additional plan information is available.